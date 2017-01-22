Families Speak Out About Loss of Loved Ones in Arson

A house fire in a rural area of Fayette County left two people dead. The fire happened in the small town of Victor.

The flames burned through the home where a man and a woman were living together. The West Virginia State Police are looking into this incident as a homicide. The fire has been ruled an arson and police are actively working to find out more as they haven't found the person or persons responsible.

Stephanie Wilburn Waters and Steven Skaggs were approaching their 5th year in their loving relationship until the unimaginable happened. "To get my daughter in ashes, I never believed this would have happened," said the mother of Stephanie Wilburn Waters, Anna Wilburn.

A fire set by someone or someone's vigorously blazed through the house where both Stephanie and Steven were found dead. "You live in a small community because you want to think it's safe and private but then you have something like this and I think it has shaken the entire area," said the mother of Steven Skaggs, Kari Skaggs-Keel.

With a community on edge, the West Virginia State Police work to find answers. Police have ruled this fire as an arson and have determined the death of the happy couple as a homicide.

Now the two mothers are desperately looking for justice. "Someone with enough nerve to commit this type of crime needs to be punished because what's next?" said Skaggs. "They're still out there, we don't know who they are and who else are they going to kill," said Wilburn.

As the families work to recover from the tragedy, the said they are working with the police to find who is responsible for taking the lives of their loved ones. "We need answers to help the state police to find out who has done this terrible act," said Wilburn.

Their looking for help from the community to find any information. "Any little thing can help and it could be something that someone doesn't think is significant but it could be the missing puzzle piece police are looking for," said Skaggs-Keel.

As both families work to find answers in what can be described as a living nightmare, these mothers just can't wrap their heads around this malicious act. "How could anybody live with themselves, how could anyone sleep at night?" said Wilburn.

As Stephanie and Steven rest in peace, both leave behind grieving families members who just want to find peace in such a dark situation. "If you know something please come forward, as a family we need some sort of closure," said Skaggs-Keel.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal's office is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.