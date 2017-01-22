Police Find Suspect in Bluefield Armed Robbery

Update: Bluefield Police Department says they have Gary Lee Keller in custody. We'll bring you more information as it becomes available.

Original Story: Police in Bluefield Virginia are looking for help finding a suspect in a late night armed robbery.



Police say Gary Lee Keller is wanted in connection with an armed robbery at Graham Mart convenience store in Bluefield, Virginia. They say he showed a knife to the store clerk and demanded money. After getting an undisclosed amount of money, he took off on foot. The store clerk was not injured in the robbery.



Police believe Keller was picked up in a car and need help tracking him down. Keller has been charged with armed robbery and grand larceny.

If you have any information on where he may be you're asked to call the Bluefield Police Department at 276-326-2621.