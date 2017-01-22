A look back at last year's winter woes

For the most part, January has been unusually warm for the Mountain State. 59 News caught up with Raleigh County residents to see if they're missing the snowy weather, or hoping for an early spring.

Many people we talked to Sunday afternoon were not happy with the rain, but the mild temperatures and light rainfall are nothing compared to the cold and blustering snow storm Southern West Virginia saw this time last year.

"The snow was really deep and it was really slick and you had to wear your warm stuff to get out in it," said Shirley Bragg.

That warm weather gear from this time last year has been traded in for light jackets and rain gear. Bragg is one Raleigh County resident who is not missing Old Man Winter.

"Oh I'm so glad we don't have it, I don't miss it. I'm glad for the warm," Bragg added.

According to the Washington Post, people in the Mountain State saw blizzard conditions at one point last year with winds more than 35 miles per hour and low visibility because of drifting snow. Plows were hard at work alongside salt trucks.

While the inches of snow varied across the region, it made every day travel nearly impossible for some people.

"It was very hard, it was hard even to go to church last year, we had a lot of cancellations," said Wanda Tolliver.

Wanda Tolliver is not facing that problem Sunday and she's hoping the lack of snow this winter means Spring is just on the horizon.

"I'm waiting for spring, it's going to be beautiful," Tolliver added.

Our weather has been exceptionally mild but remember, to stay up to date on all severe and winter weather you can download our Stormtracker59 app and like us on Facebook.