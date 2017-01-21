Elderly Beating Victim In Critical Condition While Son And Girlfriend Are Behind Bars

An elderly woman is in the hospital after suffering a brutal attack that was all in an effort to steal money to buy drugs. Bluefield West Virginia Police said the 81 year old victim's son and his girlfriend were arrested in the attack.

Neighbors who want to remain anonymous are in shock on Wythe Ave in Bluefield after police said Patricia Hartley was beaten with a rolling pin and bat on Friday January 20, 2017.

One neighbor said, "It's just something that I didn't see coming. It's an awful thing especially to happen right here like across the street from us."

Police said the person behind the beating is Angela Graham. They said she confessed. Authorities said Graham is the girlfriend of the victim's son, Wayne Hartley. Detective J.B. Fox said Wayne claims he didn't remember anything. Fox said Graham claimed she slit the victim's wrist to put her out of her misery. The victim was also reportedly thrown down the stairs.

Fox said, "They got away with the victim's debit card and $130 in cash. They then went and took out an extra $300 in cash and went bought their dope and got rid of the evidence in Key Dam."

Graham reportedly told police that after she got high, she would feel sorry.

The suspects lived with the victim on Wythe Avenue in Bluefield. The victim was able to crawl to the front door and cry for help. Fox said a neighbor heard her cry about 1 hour or 2 after the reported attack.

Fox said, "It's probably the most heinous crime I've seen. In my opinion it's definitely evil. There's no other way to explain."

Neighbors are sending well wishes to the victim.

A neighbor said, "I hope she gets to feeling better and that you know she pulls through and makes it out of this."



Police said Patricia is in critical condition but doing better at Charleston Area Medical Center on Monday January 23, 2017. The 2 suspects are facing a long list of charges including Attempted Murder, Malicious Wounding, and Violent Crimes Against the Elderly just to name a few. Bond was set at 1 million dollars each.

Two Bluefield residents are facing a laundry list of charges after beating an 81-year-old woman with a baseball bat and rolling pin. Law enforcement says the beating was an attempt to get money for drugs.

Mercer County Magistrate Mike Flanagan confirms that the man, Wayne Hartley, 44, was arrested alongside 41-year-old Angela Graham. Both are charged with attempted murder, violent crimes against the elderly, first-degree armed robbery, malicious wounding, felony conspiracy assault during the commission of a felony, domestic battery and assault, and fraudulent use of an access device. Magistrate Flanagan says the couples bond was set at $1 million each. They are currently being held in Southern Regional Jail.