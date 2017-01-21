Bluefield Father and Son Continue Inauguration Tradition

For David Olive and his son Will, President Trumps inauguration provided them yet another opportunity of making a life memory.

What started out as a one time experience has turned into a tradition.





"We wanted to go to President Obama's inauguration so we made the trek over and following that inauguration the insuring conversation led to well let's do this every time there's a new president inaugurated," David Oliver said.

After attending two consecutive inaugurations both he and son agreed that at times there were some differences between the inauguration in 2009 and Friday's inauguration. They said it was much warmer and there was also a smaller but active crowd.



"Yesterday there were times when it felt like a high school basketball game people were just getting so involved and excited for everything," Will said.



" I think there was more of a somber approach an environment than yesterday because It was just electrifying just the energy and the crowd," David said.

It was an opportunity of a lifetime. Despite the differences in mood they were left remaining hopeful that the new administration will continue to steer the U.S. in the right direction with Unity and humility.



"If he would just lived that out in the days ahead of his inauguration I'm hopeful that it will bring people together in a way that their can dialogue conversation as new initiatives are put forward to put the country forward," David said.