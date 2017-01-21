Local Doctor gives tips on battling seasonal sickness

It seems like this time of year is when nearly everyone is battling some type of cold or other sickness. 59 News spoke with one Doctor in Beckley about the top places for germs to hide and how to avoid them.

Some things in life you just have to touch, like gas pumps, debit card machines and especially cell phones. Those are also some of the worst places for germs to hide according to a recent article published by Forbes.

While Alicia Bowyer is staying healthy this year, in years past she's struggled with staying healthy during the winter time. She believes she hasn't been sick this year because she tries to keep everything she touches clean.

"When you go shopping in a store, if there's a paper towel available, sanitary cloth to wipe it off, do so and always wash your hands," said Bowyer.

But it's a tough task to keep things clean when nearly every surface is a breeding ground for germs. According to Forbes, gas pumps and cell phones are two of the top places to pick up germs.

In fact, Ayne Amjad, a local doctor in Beckley says your cell phone can be the dirtiest thing you're holding all day long. When you hold it up to talk or text, the germs spread quickly.

"The biggest thing is if you're going to touch any other surface that's probably not clean is to not then touch your face, your nose or your mouth. A lot of people get germs spread, if you touch a door handle or if you're out in the store and when you touch your face that's when you can possibly get an infection," said Doctor Ayne Amjad.

It's easy to see why staying healthy can be so difficult this time of year. So, if you do happen to get sick she says the easiest ways to treat your symptoms include drinking water, tea and getting plenty of vitamin C.

Amjad says even though this is a difficult time of the year to stay healthy, flu cases in Raleigh County are down from last year.