Baby Found Wandering In The Street Near Jefferson - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Baby Found Wandering In Street Near Jefferson

Posted: Updated:

Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's are currently investigating a report of a young child, wearing only a diaper, wandering near MacCorkle Ave. near Jefferson.

Deputy Sean Snuffer with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department confirms they received a call about a young child who was wandering alone near the BP gas station and DAR Collision Repair in the city limits of South Charleston.

Our sister station WOWK-TV confirms someone was taken into custody, but details on who or why are unknown at this time.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

