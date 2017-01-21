Marshall Assistant Basketball Coach Arrested

Marshall University assistant men's basketball coach, Chris Duhon, was arrested overnight Friday, Jan. 21.

Duhon was arrested by Hurricane Police and charged with driving on a revoked license that stemmed from previous DUI arrest.

He was taken to the Western Regional Jail, where he has since been released.

Duhon has been an assistant coach for the Marshall University men's basketball team since 2014. Prior to that he played basketball at Duke University and moved on to the NBA, where he most recently played for the Los Angeles Lakers from 2012-2013.

