Fayetteville now 12-0, Wyoming East Gets Revenge on PikeView, Woodrow Wins Rivalry

Fayetteville improves to 12-0:

The Fayetteville Pirates entered their Friday Night matchup with James Monroe riding a perfect 11-0 season. The 12-0 mark was an achievement the Pirates' football team earned in the Fall, and the boys basketball program was hoping to do the same.

The similarities between the football and basketball teams are uncanny: 1) Both teams lead by Senior big-man Will Fenton. 2) Fenton loves to pass the ball to guys like Marcus Lively, Alex Hewitt, Jordan Dempsey, and Dalton Demspey. 3) The offensive production can sometimes overshadow a secretly strong defense.

The Pirates defeated James Monroe 63-48. They will go for lucky number 13 on Tuesday, January 24th when they visit Greater Beckley Christian.

Wyoming East gets revenge on PikeView:

Back on January 3rd, the Wyoming East Warriors paid a visit to PikeView High School. East wound up on the wrong end of a 76 to 70 game that ended a four-game winning streak for the Warriors.

Tonight, the Green & Black hosted the Panthers looking avenge their previous loss and win their second game of the week. Despite trailing most of the game, the Warriors finished the game on a 15-5 run to knot it up at 54 and send the game to overtime. East outscored PikeView 15 to 2 in the overtime period to win it 69 to 56. Jon Sims paved the way offensively with a game-high 17 points, Tyler Boyd tallied 15 for the Panthers. Wyoming East will host the Princeton Tigers on Tuesday, January 24th at 7:30 p.m.

Woodrow Wilson wins rivalry game:

This week the Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles put together their first winning streak since beginning their season 2-0. Tonight they made the trip out to Greenbrier County for a rivalry matchup with the Greenbrier East Spartans. Head Coach Ron Kidd has been trying to find the right players for his lineup all season, but he finally may have found the right pieces.

In Jim Justice's first game on the boys bench after being sworn in as the 36th Governor of West Virginia, the Spartans hosted the biggest game of their young season. East held a slim, 14-13 lead after the first quarter of play and held that one-point lead as they went to the locker room at halftime, 26-25. However, the Flying Eagles came out stronger in the second half taking a four-point lead 42-38.

The Flying Eagles went on to close out the game, winning 58-49 and reaching their first 3-game winning streak of the season. Isaiah Francis went 2-for-9 from the field, but still managed to score a team-high 17 points thanks to his 13 free throws. Seth Brown carried the Spartans with a game-high 28.