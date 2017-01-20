Fayetteville now 12-0, Wyoming East Gets Revenge on PikeView, Wo - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Fayetteville now 12-0, Wyoming East Gets Revenge on PikeView, Woodrow Wins Rivalry

Posted: Updated:
By Brandon VanSickel, Sports Director
Connect
GHENT -

Fayetteville improves to 12-0:

 The Fayetteville Pirates entered their Friday Night matchup with James Monroe riding a perfect 11-0 season. The 12-0 mark was an achievement the Pirates' football team earned in the Fall, and the boys basketball program was hoping to do the same.

 The similarities between the football and basketball teams are uncanny: 1) Both teams lead by Senior big-man Will Fenton. 2) Fenton loves to pass the ball to guys like Marcus Lively, Alex Hewitt, Jordan Dempsey, and Dalton Demspey. 3) The offensive production can sometimes overshadow a secretly strong defense. 

 The Pirates defeated James Monroe 63-48. They will go for lucky number 13 on Tuesday, January 24th when they visit Greater Beckley Christian. 

Wyoming East gets revenge on PikeView:

 Back on January 3rd, the Wyoming East Warriors paid a visit to PikeView High School. East wound up on the wrong end of a 76 to 70 game that ended a four-game winning streak for the Warriors. 

 Tonight, the Green & Black hosted the Panthers looking avenge their previous loss and win their second game of the week. Despite trailing most of the game, the Warriors finished the game on a 15-5 run to knot it up at 54 and send the game to overtime. East outscored PikeView 15 to 2 in the overtime period to win it 69 to 56. Jon Sims paved the way offensively with a game-high 17 points, Tyler Boyd tallied 15 for the Panthers. Wyoming East will host the Princeton Tigers on Tuesday, January 24th at 7:30 p.m.

Woodrow Wilson wins rivalry game:

 This week the Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles put together their first winning streak since beginning their season 2-0. Tonight they made the trip out to Greenbrier County for a rivalry matchup with the Greenbrier East Spartans. Head Coach Ron Kidd has been trying to find the right players for his lineup all season, but he finally may have found the right pieces.

 In Jim Justice's first game on the boys bench after being sworn in as the 36th Governor of West Virginia, the Spartans hosted the biggest game of their young season. East held a slim, 14-13 lead after the first quarter of play and held that one-point lead as they went to the locker room at halftime, 26-25. However, the Flying Eagles came out stronger in the second half taking a four-point lead 42-38. 

 The Flying Eagles went on to close out the game, winning 58-49 and reaching their first 3-game winning streak of the season. Isaiah Francis went 2-for-9 from the field, but still managed to score a team-high 17 points thanks to his 13 free throws. Seth Brown carried the Spartans with a game-high 28.

  • Concord Announces 2017-18 Men's Basketball Schedule

    Concord Announces 2017-18 Men's Basketball Schedule

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 4:15 PM EDT2017-07-19 20:15:34 GMT

    The Concord University Men's Basketball team will open the 2017-18 season at the CIAA-MEC Challenge in Winston-Salem, North Carolina with matchups against Fayetteville State and Winston-Salem State November 10 and 11. The Mountain Lions home opener is scheduled for November 15 versus Mercer County rival Bluefield State.

    The Concord University Men's Basketball team will open the 2017-18 season at the CIAA-MEC Challenge in Winston-Salem, North Carolina with matchups against Fayetteville State and Winston-Salem State November 10 and 11. The Mountain Lions home opener is scheduled for November 15 versus Mercer County rival Bluefield State.

  • MSAC Commissioner passes away

    MSAC Commissioner passes away

    Friday, July 14 2017 3:21 PM EDT2017-07-14 19:21:23 GMT
    FILE: Fred Aldridge (2015)FILE: Fred Aldridge (2015)

    A man who has led sports in West Virginia for more than 20 years has died.  Fred Aldridge, the long standing commissioner of the Mountain State Athletic Conference, passed away during the morning hours on Friday, July 14, 2017.  

    A man who has led sports in West Virginia for more than 20 years has died.  Fred Aldridge, the long standing commissioner of the Mountain State Athletic Conference, passed away during the morning hours on Friday, July 14, 2017.  

  • Epling Stadium to Host Prospect League Scout Day

    Epling Stadium to Host Prospect League Scout Day

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 11:24 PM EDT2017-07-13 03:24:35 GMT

     The West Virginia Miners baseball team will be hosting the 2017 Prospect League Eastern Division Baseball Showcase on Monday, July 17, 2017 from noon-4:00 p.m. at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley, WV. This is a chance for players to showcase their skills in front of both college baseball coaches and professional scouts.

     The West Virginia Miners baseball team will be hosting the 2017 Prospect League Eastern Division Baseball Showcase on Monday, July 17, 2017 from noon-4:00 p.m. at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley, WV. This is a chance for players to showcase their skills in front of both college baseball coaches and professional scouts.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.