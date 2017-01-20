Raleigh County residents protest and praise new President

Here in the Mountain State, people were out protesting the inauguration of our newest Commander-in-Chief, but others are excited about the possibilities the new President brings. 59 News spoke with people in our area about their thoughts on the new executive.

Samantha Hight is one Raleigh County Resident who didn't vote for President Trump. Now, she says she's protesting the message of his campaign and the divisive comments he's made against minority groups.

"We felt kind of powerless and today was a big day, with Donald Trump's inauguration so we wanted to do what we could to not show our distress, so much as give a voice to people who might be too scared to share theirs, in an area that is so conservative," said Hight, Raleigh County resident.

She's hoping their peaceful protest can send a message of support to minority groups in the area.

"My message, love trumps hate, and I think that all human beings, regardless of race, religion, gender, are equal. We should be equal and I think that every single person has a right to be safe and comfortable and be able to be who they are," Hight added.

But there is one person who did vote for President Trump, for one simple reason.

"Because we needed change, this country is in bad shape," said Donna Meadows, Raleigh County resident.

She's hoping his time in office will bring positive changes to the Mountain State. "Oh, I hope that he can get some of the miners back to work, we desperately need income from them," Meadows added.

While Kellie Laraba was not in favor of President Trump during the election, she believes it's best to support him now that he's officially been sworn in.

"I am. I'm going to support our President, it doesn't matter, Republican or Democrat he was elected so I'm going to support him," said Laraba, Raleigh County resident.

Samantha Hight says she's already planning more peaceful rallies for the Black Lives Matter movement and for L.G.B.T. rights.