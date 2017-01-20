WV Senators vote to confirm President Trump's cabinet members

Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV), West Virginia U.S Senators, issued the following statements on today's vote to confirm two of President Trump's cabinet nominees.

General John Kelly for Secretary of Homeland Security:

U.S SEN. SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO (R-WV)-

“Secretary Kelly is a tested leader with decades of military service and a longstanding commitment to fight the growing threat of terrorism at home and abroad. I look forward to working with him to secure our homeland and keep Americans safe.”

U.S SEN. JOE MANCHIN (D-WV)-

“I voted in favor of the nomination of General John Kelly for Secretary of Homeland Security. General Kelly is well-prepared to maintain strong security operations at Virginia’s two global ports of entry—Dulles International Airport and the Port of Virginia. From his time commanding SOUTHCOM, General Kelly understands the important partnerships in our hemisphere and recognizes that our immigration issues cannot be solved by building a wall or alienating communities based on religion. As I urge the new Administration to commit to protecting vulnerable immigrant and refugee communities, I’m confident that General Kelly will bring a measured perspective to the Department of Homeland Security.”

General James Mattis for Secretary of Defense:

U.S SEN. SHELLY MOORE CAPITO (R-WV)-

“In light of the very real threats we face from ISIS and other terrorist groups, we need a military leader like General Mattis who is uniquely qualified to lead the Department of Defense. As secretary, he will build on his lifelong service to our country, and I was pleased to vote for his confirmation today.”

U.S SEN. JOE MANCHIN (D-WV)-

“Today I voted to confirm General James Mattis as the U.S. Department of Defense Secretary. As a former Governor, I understand how crucial it is for an executive leader to have his team in place, especially his security team, on day one of his administration. Secretary Mattis has a distinguished record of service to our nation and I know he will provide wise counsel and objective advice to the President on our nation's security. As the Secretary of Defense, he will provide a scholar-warrior viewpoint to the Department of Defense's top position as we continue to confront threats overseas. I look forward to working with him in a bipartisan manner to continue to protect all West Virginians and Americans.”

The next nominee is Kansas Rep. Mike Pompeo for CIA Director, who will be up for consideration on Monday.