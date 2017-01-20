Greenbrier County Native Re-Lives Obama Inauguration Day With Secret Service

Matt Detch, Lewisburg native, can hardly believe it's been eight years since he was on duty for the Secret Service during the last Inauguration Day.

Detch, then 24 years old, was at the nation's capital in January of 2009 when Barack Obama was sworn in as our 44th president. He had been with the Secret Service for just months at the time.

"With president Obama, there was a lot of buzz, a lot of excitement," Detch, who was with the Secret Service from 2008-12, said. "You had people coming in from all over the country. I remember the mall being absolutely packed."

Detch said there were hundreds of Secret Service agents working to make sure the environment was secure. He can remember going without sleep for more than 40 hours, and the intense precautions that were taken

"K-9 sweeping, you know the grounds they'll be on, making sure there are no explosives, guys on the roof with high powered rifles that are watching for long range threats," Detch said. "You know, you've got a multitude of things that go on to make sure that one guy and his family are kept safe."

Since leaving the Secret Service five years ago, Detch returned home to Lewisburg and ran for U.S. Congress this past election for the third district. He is currently also a candidate to be the next sheriff of Greenbrier County.

"Fingers crossed for that," Detch said. "Hoping that works out. If not, looking at going back to the federal law enforcement route between the Secret Service or that State Department or things like that."

