Girl Hailed Hero After Getting Pets And Sister Out Of House Fire In Bluefield

A girl is being hailed a hero after getting her sister and pets out of her home during a fire in Mercer County. 11 year old Alexis Blackford and her father spent their Friday afternoon cleaning up after a fire started in their basement on Wednesday January 18, 2017.

Rusty Blackford said, "Mainly trying to clean all the walls, the floors, the soot and stuff off everything so we can try to get moved back in."

Alexis said she was doing her homework while her mom was at the store and her dad was at a shop when she smelled smoke. She then went down to the basement and saw clothes on fire and got her 6 year old sister out of the home.

Alexis Blackford said, "I got her out the house and then I got the dog out the house. It was a little hard to see. I had to go up and I grabbed the cat and I came back down, went outside and hollered for help. I'm glad God was watching over us."

They lost clothes in the fire and we are told the home suffered from smoke damage. Her dad Rusty Blackford said he's thankful for the Bluefield West Virginia Fire Department's quick actions.

Rusty said, "I'm very blessed the kids are ok. I'm also very happy that the Bluefield Fire Department got here in such a quick time to make sure the house didn't get destroyed no more than it did."

They are currently staying in a hotel until the home is completely cleaned up. Rusty hopes to be able to move back into his home by Monday. Firefighters said the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.