UPDATE: Jasper the Dog Case Heads to WV Supreme Court

UPDATE: April 20, 2017 at 6:20 p.m.:

The controversial case of Jasper the dog will now go to the West Virginia Supreme Court.

Jasper's owners filed an appeal within the set deadline and now a judge in Raleigh County has issued a stay of execution for the case to be heard by the highest court in the state.

Jasper is accused of biting two young girls in Beckley. The mother of those girls wants the dog to be put down.

The lawyer for Jasper is asking the state Supreme Court to overturn the decision to euthanize Jasper.

No court date has been announced.



6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 UPDATE:

A dog sentenced to death has another chance to have its life spared.

Judge H.L Kirkpatrick granted a 30 day stay of execution for Jasper the dog. The decision is to allow lawyers for Brenda Jeffrey, Jasper's owner, to appeal the case to the state level.

The dog is accused of biting two children three years ago. Jasper has been staying at the Raleigh County Humane Society for more than two years now. People taking care of the dog say it's been well behaved since he has been in their care.

"Jasper's amazing," Valerie Harvey, Raleigh County Humane Society Board of Directors, said. "He's a fun loving, happy, hyper little guy. He kisses unlike any other dog. I love him with everything in me."

The courtroom was packed the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. Attendance for the hearing was expected to be so high that a ticket was required to get in.

The Judge issued the stay of execution after hearing arguments from both sides. Cpl. Bobby Stump, Raleigh County Sheriff's deputy on the plaintiff's side, said keeping Jasper alive is a danger to children

"It's just a sad, sad day when we have support over a dog that viciously attacked a little girl that has to have multiple plastic surgeries to recover from that," Cpl. Stump said. "Upon speaking to her father, the father says the girl won't even play in her yard now. He says every time she sees a dog, she shrieks."

But the defense said the dog the is not a threat, regardless of what the past may suggest. The defense also argued that Jeffrey was never given a voice in the case.

"Ms. Jeffrey never had her opportunity to present her side of the story," Cindy Fernald, defense attorney said. "She just needs that chance. We need to have a full blown hearing, all the witnesses here, all the experts here and then the facts be decided."

Jeffery has 30 days to file an appeal. If that is not done or if a ruling from the state appellate court does not overturn the decision, Jasper will be euthanized.

The judge also ordered a Raleigh County Sheriff's Deputy and the Raleigh County Humane Society Director will need to be there for the euthanization of Jasper.

11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 UPDATE:

A hearing is held in Raleigh County over the death of Jasper the Dog. A stay of execution was issued earlier in February 2017 in order to grant a hearing for the dog that was accused of biting two children, three years ago.

After hearing arguments from both sides, Circuit Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick ruled that Jasper will be euthanized. The judge determined that the owner was given time to appeal the decision, but did not file the appeal in the time that was given.

Despite that Judge Kirkpatrick ruled there will be an additional 30 day stay of execution in the case. During that time lawyers for the owner will have a chance to file an appeal in the state court of appeals. The judge also ordered a Raleigh County Sheriff's Deputy and the Director of the Raleigh County Humane Society will need to be present.

Feb. 3, 2017 UPDATE:

There is a stay of execution for Jasper. There will be a hearing at a later date.

ORIGINAL STORY: A dog named Jasper may have a second chance at life.

Three years ago, officials say Jasper bit 2 children. As a result the courts decided he should be euthanized. The Raleigh County Humane Society has been holding Jasper, and it is a no kill shelter. They have found another place for Jasper, without being euthanized.

Teresa Hicks, Secretary on Board of Directors for the Humane Society, said "We in no way are saying that Jasper did not bite those children. We don't know the circumstances behind that. What we are trying to do right now for Jasper is find something else that that possibly the court could do for Jasper other than euthanization."

The decision is now backs in the hands of the courts.