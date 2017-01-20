Now that Trump has taken office, many are wondering what is going to happen with the Affordable Care Act. One of Trump's campaign promises was to dismantle the Affordable Care Act. In the Mountain State, over 200 hundred thousand people are covered through the ACA. For 2017, you are still required to have health insurance. Otherwise, you face a penalty of 695 dollars. Jeremy Smith, Health Insurance Navigator, "We really, uh, don't know what the future holds for the Affordable Care Act. But we are definitely still encouraging everyone to go ahead and still sign up before the deadline of January 31st. The Affordable Care Act is a really big law and it's going to take a long time to make a lot of the changes. So we don't anticipate anyone losing their coverage in 2017. Uh, we think a lot of the changes are not likely until 2018." You have until January 31st to get health insurance without a penalty.

