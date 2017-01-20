Local Women will March on Washington DC

The Women's March on Washington D.C. will have people from all over the country. More than 200 thousand people are expected to attend, and march in solidarity. Kelly Jo Drey, WV marcher from Fayette County, " I guess I just never even really considered not going. It's important for people to be involved. Democracy is not a spectator sport. "

Deborah Graff is a local outreach captain for the West Virginia branch. And she originally signed up just for Charleston, but needed to branch out southward. She told us, "Beckley ended up not having one, Princeton ended up not having one. So I ended up having a happy hour get together in 3 different places, one in each city. And um, I knew I'd get people in Charleston, but I had 10 people in Beckley. I was ecstatic." Graff and Drey both wanted to go for specific reasons. Deborah Graff said "The four main reasons are for our reproductive rights, for the environment, for religious freedoms for all religions and for those who don't have a religion, and also for my children, who are young adults. And I don't want them to grow up, continue to be adults and think that pacifity is how we are going to get anything done." Kelly Jo Drey said " I'm most concerned about the prevalence of sexual assault and violence towards women. And I think that is something that has received some media attention in recent months and it really concerns me when people talk about those things in a way that normalizes violence against women."

Wendy Johnston will also be marching tomorrow. She said "I began uh fighting environmental issues about 9 years ago, especially here in Appalachia. And I realized very quickly that environmental injustices and civil right justices and social injustices to people who are marginalized, people who are from poor communities, women, people with disabilities all kind of ties into one. So when I found out about the march, oh well that speaks for everybody so I want to go." The rally has a variety of speakers before marching through Washington.

