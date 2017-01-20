Funds to train workers in Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Funds to train workers in Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia

Posted: Updated:

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - Marshall University is receiving a $1.3 million grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission to train community health workers in coal counties in eastern Kentucky, southern Ohio and parts of West Virginia.

U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins of West Virginia announced the grant in a news release Thursday for the Marshall University Research Corporation.

He says a team from Marshall will help train more than two dozen new community health workers.

Participating health care partners are in Magoffin, Martin and Pike counties in Kentucky, Athens, Meigs and Washington counties in Ohio, and Clay, Harrison, Upshur and Webster counties in West Virginia.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.