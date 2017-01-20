Brad Paisley donates $200k to Neighbors Loving Neighbors

Country singer, Brad Paisley, gives back to his home state of West Virginia by donating $200k to the Neighbors Loving Neighbors Organization. Daughter of Governor Jim Justice, Jill Justice, accepts the check.

Following the floods in 2016, The Greenbrier made the decision to collect food cans for people impacted by the damages. A speech by now Governor Jim Justice about the donations prompted Tony Mamone, with the Pinnacle Group, to donate 10,000 cans of food. The two established the organization, Neighbors Loving Neighbors.

Since then the organization has vowed to help the people of West Virginia who are in need of clothing, food and/or shelter.