Russian Roulette shooter charged with murder

A man accused of shooting a teen in the back of the head is now officially charged with murder. Calvin Dawayne Powers, 28, of Bluefield, VA was indicted by a grand jury on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. He is facing charges of First Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, Malicious Discharge of a Firarm with an Occupied Dwelling, Child Endangerment, Brandishing a Firearm and Removing/Altering a Serial Number on a Firearm.

The charges stem from the shooting death of 16-year-old Tyler Buchanan on Jan. 5. Powers allegedly asked the teen to play a game of Russian Roulette. Powers proceeded with the game anyway and a gunshot to the back of the head sent Buchanan to the hospital where he died the next day.

Investigators said they later learned that there was another child in the apartment at the time of the shooting. That child was a toddler. Powers is expected to be arraigned on Jan. 24, 2017.