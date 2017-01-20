West Virginia politicians comment on Inauguration.

President Donald Trump was sworn into office at the 45th President of the United States at noon on Jan. 20, 2017. Now West Virginia's Governor and U.S.Senators have offered congratulations to the newest leader of the country.

Gov. Jim Justice (D-WV):

"Congratulations to President Trump on being sworn in today to lead our nation. Cathy and I are praying for our new commander-in-chief and the Trump family as our nation begins its next chapter. If President Trump and his administration succeed, West Virginia will succeed.

"Our new president cares deeply about the people of West Virginia. We now have a pathway to the White House, and President Trump and I will work together to bring opportunity and hope to West Virginia families.

"Political party doesn't matter to me. All I want is greatness for West Virginia and I'll work with anyone who is ready to help me turn this state around. West Virginia will partner with this new administration to put our coal miners back to work, fix our roads and bridges and expand tourism."

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV):

"I would like to congratulate our new President of the United States, Donald Trump, on his inauguration today. I look forward to working with him and continuing to build our relationship so that we can create meaningful change and new opportunities for the people of West Virginia and America."

U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV):

"I congratulate President Trump on his Inauguration. President Trump, you have provided much hope in West Virginia. I stand ready to work with you, Vice President Mike Pence and your administration to expand opportunity in my state, strengthen our infrastructure, and grow our energy sector."