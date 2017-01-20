Man charged with DUI after police chase - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Man charged with DUI after police chase

Posted: Updated:
By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
Connect
Suspect: Aaron Lee Bowman Suspect: Aaron Lee Bowman

A police chase in Tazewell County, VA on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 leads to the arrest of a man for driving under the influence.  It happened in the McDonalds area of Tazewell at around 8:42 p.m.

Officers with the Tazewell Police Department tried to pull Aaron Lee Bowman over after seeing him swerving all over the road. That lead to a police chase that ended in an crash on Route 460.

Bowman is facing charges of Resisting Arrest, Obstruction, Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, DUI and other charges.  He is being held without bail in the Tazewell Regional Jail.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.