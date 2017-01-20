Man charged with DUI after police chase

A police chase in Tazewell County, VA on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 leads to the arrest of a man for driving under the influence. It happened in the McDonalds area of Tazewell at around 8:42 p.m.

Officers with the Tazewell Police Department tried to pull Aaron Lee Bowman over after seeing him swerving all over the road. That lead to a police chase that ended in an crash on Route 460.

Bowman is facing charges of Resisting Arrest, Obstruction, Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, DUI and other charges. He is being held without bail in the Tazewell Regional Jail.