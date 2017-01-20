Woman charged with arson after police chase

A house is burned to the ground in Maybeury, WV and a woman is accused of setting the fire. Reba Grahovac, 25, of Anawalt, WV is facing charges of First Degree Arson and Fleeing from Police.

Troopers with the West Virginia State Police are called to Maybeury at 4:20 p.m. in response to a fire. The people who lived in the home told investigators that Grahovac started the fire on the floor after an argument. She apparently ran into a nearby hollow after setting the blaze. Troopers searched the area for about two hours. Grahovac was eventually found sitting on an old mine bench. She tried to run off, but was captured after brief chase.

Grahovac was arraigned in front of Magistrate Vandyke. She is being held at the McDowell County Holding Facility on a $21,000 bond.