Concord Falls at Home to UVa.-Wise

The Concord University Men's basketball team dropped Thursday night's contest to UVa.-Wise 98-70 in Mountain East Conference play at the Carter Center.

The Cavaliers (4-13, 2-9 MEC) took a 41 to 38 lead in to the locker room at halftime following a buzzer-beating three-pointer from Concord's Michael Sanchez. Sanchez had 11 at the half. Uva.-Wise opened up the second half with a 14-2 run to take a 55 to 40 lead with just over 15 minutes to go in the game. Concord (5-12, 1-10 MEC) was never able to get back in the game after that.

The highlight of the first half was senior guard Aaron Miller and his newest milestone of 1,500 career points, which came at the 11:55 mark. Miller is the 11th player in program history to achieve that feat.

Miller and senior guard Michael Sanchez lead the way for the Mountain Lions with 14 points a piece. Senior guard Cam Shannon posted 13 points for Concord. On the other side of the ball, the Mountain Lions couldn't contain Uva.-Wise's Taiwo Badmus who scored 42 points of 14 made field goals.

Concord will now begin a four-game road trip beginning in Institute, West Virginia with a matchup against West Virginia State on Saturday at 4:00 p.m.