Alderson Mayor Puts Library Rumor To Rest

A rumor that has been circulating the small town of Alderson for more than a year has been laid to rest.

Concerned residents were afraid their public library would be forced to move because the mayor was was looking to use the building for a new police station. However, during a library board of directors meeting Thursday, the mayor came and set the record straight.

Wendy Snyder lives in Greenbrier County. She said the library serves a tremendous need in the community.

"This library is the center of the town along with the elementary school this library is the sole reason I believe along with my husband and I working with Cole and his schooling, this library has been his second home," Snyder said. She also credits the library with being an essential component of her son Cole's education. He's in elementary school, and is already an avid reader.



"They have lots of programs for adults as well as children and its just an enjoyable place to come out," Cole said.



Cole is just one of 12,000 people who visit the library each year. That's why, when rumors started circulating about the mayor's plan to take over and house a police station, dozens of residents were left stunned and afraid. Afraid of losing what some say is the town's prized possession.



Thursday night Mayor Travis Copenhaver addressed the rumor.



"There is no police station plan here there was at one time when we were thinking that we were going to lose our library but you heard us say

that town council holds the card and we're not in the business of shutting them down we are here to help them," Copenhaver said.



The mayor went on to say that his plans are strictly limited to helping the board become more financially stable. The announcement brought a sigh of relief for the library director, Rose Kirby and the community.



"I think thats great I think thats what we have been wanting to hear the rumors had been going around tremendously and its nice to get it finalized and know that we have our library here and protected," Kirby said.

