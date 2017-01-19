Bank of Monroe celebrates a century of service with Fairlea grand opening

On Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, individuals gathered in front of the Bank of Monroe's new Fairlea location to cut the ribbon. Over a century has passed since this Monroe County establishment began serving the community.

Bank of Monroe began Jan. 28, 1904 and despite the amount of changes in the banking business throughout those hundred and thirteen years, the bank continues to keep pace along the way. Being locally and operated, the banks focus is on the convenience of their customers.

"We're excited to open this new location. It will make banking more convenient for many of our existing customers, and we anticipate it will grow our customer base overall," said James L. King, President & CEO.

The new Fairlea location will be open Monday - Thursday (lobby) 8:30 am - 4 pm (drive thru) 8 am - 5 pm, Friday (lobby) 8:30 am - 6 pm (drive thru) 8 am - 6 pm, and Saturday (drive thru only) 8 am - 12 pm.