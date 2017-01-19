The Town of Alderson faces big Pothole Problems

After the June floods, streets in Alderson were torn apart which left potholes everywhere. "When we hit potholes it feels like it's going to tear out the underside of our cars," said a resident from Alderson, Wanda Garland.

For Garland the potholes have made it a lot harder for her to get around without feeling like she's in danger. "If the roads are slippery and you can't stop in time and hit that pothole then you're going right into the river and I don't swim," said Garland.

The danger is only getting worse as one pothole has caused Maple Avenue to temporarily close down. The hole is 6 feet deep and has caused major traffic issues for the town but the mayor has stepped in to help. the ground.

"The storm drain fell out under the drain causing this flushing of the toilet and the storm drain broke," said Mayor of Alderson, Travis Copenhaver.

The giant hole has created an even larger problem. "We have a sewer line issue, a man hole issue, storm drain issue, a line below that," said Mayor Copenhaver.

Just to figure out the problem it's cost the town $30,000 and to fix this affected area it will cost the town $450,000. Now the real problem is figuring out where the funding will come from. "We have been actively trying to find the funding through the other sources to pay it upfront," said Mayor Copenhaver.

The mayor said he is working with different agencies including FEMA to find reimbursement money and he said the process isn't easy. "The paperwork is immense to do what's been done, this is not a fast or easy process," said Mayor Copenhaver.

The mayor said he will do whatever it takes to patch up the problems. The town hopes to have all of the funds in six months so they can begin repairing the holes.