West Virginia Governor Stresses Changes to Education System in Welch

New West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice flew into Mount View High School in Welch on a helicopter the morning of Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 with ideas to improve education statewide.

But his focus was on schools in rural parts of the state like the one he landed in. Justice feels that students in McDowell County will look back on their education, knowing it should have been better.

Michael Dority, River View High School senior, agrees.

"We have substitute teachers that are filling permanent positions right now," Dority said. "And when that happens, you may not get the true learning experience that you need."

Justice spoke to Dority, his peers and their educators in a packed room at the Phoenix Center about a new direction for struggling schools. The governor stressed that schools are represented unfairly by the state Department of Education's A-F report cards and teachers are underpaid.

"We need to restore things educationally back to a much more local level than from the standpoint of Charleston trying to act like they know best," Justice said. "They don't know best. I mean, if they knew best, why are we last? Why have we been last?"

Schools around the Mountain State are expected to see widespread changes when Justice releases a brand new education program in the near future. He told us it addresses his strong belief that students in West Virginia are over tested.

"We need to utilize our ACT testing in a lot of different ways," Justice said. "You got ACT Aspire and you've got a technology type test and then you've got the regular ACT test. It would save millions and millions of dollars."

Justice said his education plan is being fine tuned right now, but will be released soon.

Follow @Joe_Putrelo on Twitter.