One Person Injured in Montgomery Shooting

One person has been injured in a shooting in Montgomery during the late afternoon on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. The shooting happened on the 800 block of 4th Avenue just before 4:15 p.m.

Few details are available at this time, however dispatchers did say that one person has been shot. The victim's identity and injuries have not been released. Dispatchers added that they do not expect the injuries to be life-threatening. We will provide more information on this developing story as soon as it becomes available.