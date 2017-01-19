Huntington Faces Possible Police & Fire Department Job Cuts

UPDATE:

Huntington police, fire department, and union leaders held a press conference today to explain the possible layoffs and ramifications.

Brian Lucas, President of the Huntington Fraternal Order of Police, said that the cuts for the Huntington Police Department would equate to 36 members cut from the force. Lucas also said that the high amounts of job cuts would create sparks in drug crime, slow investigations, and hinder their ability to respond to property crime.

Ray Camifax, President of the Huntington Fire Union, announced the potential for 50 firefighter layoffs and also said that the last time Huntington cut so many firefighters, arson rates spiked across the city. Similarly, Camifax said that the layoffs would hinder the Fire Department's capacity to respond to emergencies.

City Workers Union's Donnie Plybon said that 10 percent of their staff was expected to be cut, which could reduce street repairs, garbage pickup, and snow removal services.

Huntington Mayor Stephen Williams is holding a meeting this afternoon to discuss the future of these departments.

Stay with 59 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.

ORIGINAL:

Major cuts possible to the departments that protect and serve the city of Huntington. The city is facing almost $4 million in unexpected payments and the Police Department and Fire Department have submitted potential cuts.

According to Bryan Chambers, Huntington Communications Director, the city now has to pay $2 million in Police Department and Fire Department pensions and $1.8 million for a city health insurance payment hike.

The city has asked for both the Police and Fire departments to offer possible operation and personnel cuts.

Chambers says that at this time they have no hard numbers on what will be cut.

A special City Council meeting is set for Thursday, January 19th, 2017, at 5 PM. The public is invited.

A change.org petition has been started trying to "Save the Huntington Police and Firefighters Jobs from being cut." They are trying to reach 500 signatures, and the petition will be sent to Huntington Mayor Steve Williams and Fraternal Order of Police President Brian Lucas.

We will continue to update this story as we get new information.