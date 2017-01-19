Ceremony Held For Future Princeton Rescue Squad Education and Community Center

The pre-ground breaking ceremony for the Princeton Rescue Squad Education and Community Center was held on Thursday January 19, 2017. Two donors, the Preservati family and the Hugh Shott Jr. Foundation were recognized for their contributions. So far $1.3 million has been raised for the project. The whole project is about $3,000,000. Construction is expected to begin in March of 2017.

Stacey Hicks is the Chief Executive Officer of the Princeton Rescue Squad. Hicks said, "I was born and raised here and to be able to put something together like this with a lot of different folks that believe in our project and believe in this community, it's a great day for me. I'm very proud."

The new building will be a training center for EMTs and will also be able to be used by the community.