Man Enters Guilty Plea In Murder Case In Mercer County - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Man Enters Guilty Plea In Murder Case In Mercer County

Man Enters Guilty Plea In Murder Case In Mercer County

Posted: Updated:

A man who reportedly shot his wife leading to her death and shot her friend entered a guilty plea on Thursday January 19, 2017 in Mercer County.  Michael Neel pleaded guilty to First Degree Murder and Attempt To Commit First Degree Murder.  Those charges stem from the shooting of Kayla Neel and her friend Dakota Walls.  Walls survived.  A jury was unable to reach a decision on those 2 charges during a trial back in August of 2016.  Neel has already been convicted on charges of Wanton Endangerment and Malicious Assault. 

Mercer County Prosecutor George Sitler said, "We feel that this is a just resolution and that it provides some closure to the families, spares them the trauma of retrial.  The survivors of Kayla Neel and Dakota Walls all approved this agreement." 

Neel will be sentenced on March 13, 2017. 

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.