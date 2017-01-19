Man Enters Guilty Plea In Murder Case In Mercer County

A man who reportedly shot his wife leading to her death and shot her friend entered a guilty plea on Thursday January 19, 2017 in Mercer County. Michael Neel pleaded guilty to First Degree Murder and Attempt To Commit First Degree Murder. Those charges stem from the shooting of Kayla Neel and her friend Dakota Walls. Walls survived. A jury was unable to reach a decision on those 2 charges during a trial back in August of 2016. Neel has already been convicted on charges of Wanton Endangerment and Malicious Assault.

Mercer County Prosecutor George Sitler said, "We feel that this is a just resolution and that it provides some closure to the families, spares them the trauma of retrial. The survivors of Kayla Neel and Dakota Walls all approved this agreement."

Neel will be sentenced on March 13, 2017.