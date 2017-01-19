White Sulphur Springs to Add Signs Honoring NASA Mathematician

The interstate signs to White Sulphur Springs may soon see a new addition!

The City Council voted to put up signs stating the city is the birthplace of Katherine Johnson. Johnson was a NASA Mathematician who recently gained attention because of the film Hidden Figures. The movie shows her life as an African American women working behind the scenes at NASA.



The mayor of White Sulphur Springs believes the signs will instill additional pride in the city saying, "It's a wonderful thing to have someone of her caliber to be from White Sulphur Springs... and to be able to give tribute to her in some small way," says Lloyd Haynes.

There is no timeline just yet for the signs. The mayor says they will be up on the I-64 and Route 92 as soon as possible.