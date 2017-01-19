DHHR Warns Health Care Providers About Dangers of Fentanyl

The Department of Health and Human Resources is issuing a warning to health care providers. The warning is to notify people that there is an extremely dangerous drug showing up in the toxicology reports of overdose patients.

"In Greenbrier County, in the past week, we've had an influx of overdoses. We've had five within the past week," says Cpl. J.L. Burdette of the West Virginia State Police.

Unfortunately, that's a problem not just in Greenbrier County, but in the state of West Virginia as a whole. According to the DHHR, the overdose rate across the state is in the middle of a dramatic uptick. As a health care provider, It's something Dr. Coy Flowers is well versed in, "accidental drug overdoses are up over 19% already, and not just overdoses, but death from overdoses," says Flowers.

He adds that contributing to those overdoses is a drug that is more consistently showing up on local toxicology reports- Fentanyl. It's often added to drugs like Heroin to make it stronger, and therefore even more dangerous.

"People are so addicted to Heroin these days in West Virginia, that they can't get enough. So, the drug makers or the drug dealers are mixing in Fentanyl or other types of medication to boost the high that individuals get and unfortunately, that makes it even more deadly," Flowers adds.

He says it's more dangerous now than in the past saying, "Now, they're adding in what's called polypharmacy. They're combining the use of multiple medications and the main thing we're seeing In the end result is it makes them more deadly. People were dying in West Virginia at alarming rates before, and it's even more alarming now."

As drug overdose rates increase, the DHHR tells health care providers to refer active users to needle exchange and reduction clinics.