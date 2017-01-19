Princeton Middle School student clinches first place in Spelling Bee

Sixth grader, Samvat Yadav, won the annual Spelling Bee on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 at Bluefield State College. The young man spelled the noun mandrill correctly to claim the first place title, defeating the other 35 contestants.

Yadav will represent Mercer County at the Charleston Daily Mail's Regional Spelling Bee. Yadav is not the only student from Mercer County advancing to Regionals, eighth grader Ty Anderson from Bluefield Middle School, who placed second in the Spelling Bee, will also be in attendance.

Students received great support from Rick Ball, Assistant Superintendent, who served as the Master of Ceremonies.

"We applaud all student who have earned the right to compete at the county level," Ball said. "Their school is proud of them, their classmates are proud of them, and their principals are proud of them as well as their parents."

The regional spelling bee will be held at Capitol High School in Charleston on Saturday, March 11, 2017.