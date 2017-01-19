Modern Hip-Hop has roots make to Jazz and Ragtime music.

The musical contributions of the Louisiana African-American community, are, without a doubt, rich. The culture of Louisiana itself, in large part, is tied to its music and African Americans have been at the center of the Louisiana music scene, from jazz to blues to present day hip hop.

The story begins at Jackson Square in New Orleans, across the street from the Mississippi River.

"All this music we are playing out here come from slavery days, what are forefathers, brought from Africa to the streets of New Orleans, If you look behind me, you'll see the Mississippi river, that's where all the slaves used to get off the boats at," said Kenneth Terry of the Kenneth Terry Jazz Band.

Kenny Terry blows his trumpet, along with his band members who beat their drums, and play the tuba, loud and proud at Jackson Square.

"This is what we do to keep our culture, our culture growing throughout New Orleans, you know what I'm saying," Terry added.

They're mainly playing New Orleans jazz music, also known as Dixieland. Jazz replaced ragtime music.The new jazz music had an African-based rhythmic pattern, such as stomping and clapping, a west African influence and a European classical music entwined. The music originated by African-Americans, which emerged out of New Orleans and took over at the turn of the 20th century.

"It's a mixture of Dixieland jazz, all that, it's a mixture of them, at the same time, it's a mixture of them," said Mark Smith, another member of Terry's band.

"Louis Armstrong inspired me and it's important because it helps me become a better person in life," added Terry.

But before rag time or jazz, stars like Louis Armstrong, the music of Louisiana started with slaves. Louis Armstrong Park in New Orleans is where as many as 500 to 600 enslaved Africans would arrive and congregate in Sunday afternoons in the 1700's all the way up till the 1800's where they would dance, sing, drum and make music, which we now know as present day African American Music.

"They brought their own music, they brought their own instruments," stated President and Managing Member of the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame, Mike Shepherd. "That has been a tradition down there since the 1600s since Congo Square opened that up and brought the rhythmic blends that New Orleans became famous for."

Musical contributions of African-Americans in Louisiana, from Congo Square didn't stop there.

"They really made the music of the whole United States, and everything came from that, the rock and roll everything except the country," added Shepherd.

Kenneth Terry and his band, at Jackson Square plan to carrying on their forefathers musical contributions.

"What we do is keep the music alive," Terry said.

Mike Shepherd says it would be very hard to have present-day hip hop if it wasn't for Congo Square. Besides for the music and dancing, Congo Square also provided enslaved blacks a place where they could express themselves spiritually.

