NEW DETAILS: Bluefield stabbing victim in critical condition

12:30 p.m. Jan. 19, 2017 UPDATE:

Bluefield Police said they have arrested Mark Wall, Jr. in connection with a stabbing on Pearl St. According to investigators, Wall was in an argument with Donald Broyles. That developed into a fight where Broyles hit Wall with a baton of some kind. Detectives said Wall pulled out a knife and stabbed Broyles in the back.

Broyles was taken to Bluefield Regional Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition. Police Officers said he is expected to be flown to another hospital for treatment. Wall is expected to be charged in the case.

According to detectives with the Bluefield Police, the fight was over who would wash dishes.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police have made an arrest in a stabbing that happened in Bluefield, WV just before 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan 19, 2017. It happened on Pearl Street.

Details on the investigation are limited at this time. The victim has been taken to Bluefield Regional Medical Center. That person's name and condition have not been released.

Detectives said they have a suspect in custody. There is no word on that person's name or what charges are expected to be filed in the case.