Travelers on the West Virginia Turnpike are advised to use caution when driving in the Northbound lanes between the Ghent Toll Booth and the I-64/I-77 split near Beckley. A red pick up truck ran off the road at around Mile Marker 36.

The driver of the vehicle apparently lost control and ran off the road at around 10:30 a.m. and went sideways off the road. State Troopers with the Turnpike Detachment are on the scene. They said the driver was not injured.