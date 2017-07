Virginia State Police say a man has died after being shot by deputies because he threatened them with a knife outside a burning house.

26-year-old Rodney Hoback Jr. of Pearisburg died Tuesday at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Police say Giles County deputies and firefighters responding to the fire on Thursday of last week encountered Hoback being combative outside.

Both deputies fired after Hoback ignored commands to drop the knife and began advancing on them. Firefighters later put out the blaze.