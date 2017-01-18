WVU Drops One to Oklahoma in O.T. - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

WVU Drops One to Oklahoma in O.T.

By Brandon VanSickel, Sports Director
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - Kristian Doolittle scored six of his 12 points in overtime and Jordan Woodard's layup with 2.2 seconds left lifted Oklahoma to an 89-87 victory over No. 7 West Virginia on Wednesday night.
    
Woodard scored 18 of his 20 points after halftime in his second start since missing four games with a leg injury.
    
After scoring 27 points in a win over Texas Tech on Saturday, Woodard made a jumper with 3.1 seconds left in regulation that tied it at 77-77, then made two baskets in the final minute of overtime to send the Mountaineers (15-3, 4-2 Big 12) to their first home loss of the season.
    
Freshman Kameron McGusty added 17 points for Oklahoma (8-9, 2-4) in just his third start of the season. Sophomore Jamuni McNeace had a career-high 14 points for Oklahoma and Rashard Odomes added 13.
    
Jevon Carter scored a season-high 23 points for West Virginia, and recorded his first career double-double adding 11 rebounds.

