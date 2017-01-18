7-Year-Old Hinton Hero Awarded With Key To The City

Congratulations are in order for 7-year-old Shayden Huff. A Hinton Area Elementary School student credited with saving the life of 4-year-old brother Brayden and grandfather. On Wednesday City Mayor Joe Blankenship presented him a key to the city.



"It's an honor for me as a mayor of our city to be able to give an award like we did today and in my eight years of mayoring our great city it's probably the highlight for me," Blakenship said.



Back in November Shayden, his brother and grandfather were hiking in Hinton. They ended up falling about 70 feet to the ground. After the fall Shayden heard his brother and grandfather's cries for help. While suffering an injured leg Shayden managed to crawl underneath trains and crossed over several railroad tracks to to get help.

"I feel happy and I have the key of the city and I can open the city anytime I want" Shayden said.



His little brother Brayden was placed in ICU and doctors initially diagnosed him with extensive brain damage however he managed to pull through. His grandfather suffered several broken bones and internal bleeding.



Dianna Adkins is Shayden's favorite kindergarten teachers. She said Shayden is an ideal role model and his award from the mayor is well deserved.



"He's a very good little boy and he gets along well with the other kids he is always willing to help other kids in the classroom. He's always willing to ask for help for anything he has a problem with" she said.

Shayden' s grandfather is currently in therapy and is learning how to walk again. Officers who responded to the scene said if it wasn't for Shayden's heroic efforts his relatives would not have survived.