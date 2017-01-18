The Stream Protection Rule Stirs up Controversy

A new rule that could go into effect tomorrow (1/19) would prohibit any changes to the land and environment around coal mines. The Stream Protection Rule is designed to help keep water clean but would drastically limit coal activity.

"We get out coal severance pay and a lot of our wages are funded through that and I just think it's very important to West Virginia to have coal," said a Fayette County Resident, Randall Redden.

The Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement has been working on this rule for more than a year. "I know that they say it's not a clean energy, but it's worked for this many years I don't see why it wouldn't work further into the future," said Redden.

Redden isn't alone, West Virginia's Attorney General, Patrick Morrisey has joined 12 other states in filing a lawsuit to fight against this. In his own words Morrissey stated, "Such a regulation would drastically reduce, if not eliminate coal mining. This rule must be stopped."

While many believe this can only hurt West Virginia, one organization said they don't see this as a problem, they see it as a solution. "The Stream Protection Rule will help West Virginia if it's properly applied, it's the water that everyone drinks," said Redden.

If enforced the Executive Director with the Coal River Mountain Watch, Vernon Haltom, believes this regulation could better our water that he said has been damaged over the years. "Since the water crisis of January 2014, West Virginia is reminded our fragile our water systems are," said Haltom.

While he believes coal contributes to a larger problem, newly elected Governor Jim Justice said he is an outdoors man himself and loves fishing in streams, but he said in his own words this will hurt coal jobs here in West Virginia.

There's no word on whether the lawsuit will prevent this going into effect.