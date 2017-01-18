Raleigh County Superintendent Announces Nearly 100 Position Cuts

The Raleigh County Board of Education is cutting nearly 100 positions, superintendent David Price said Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017.

Administrators first told us Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 it's because they're facing a budget shortage of about $1 million for the next academic year.

Price faces a challenging road ahead. He said the Raleigh County Board of Education is removing a combined 94.5 professional and service positions, which includes teachers.

This is because Raleigh County Schools are losing $1 million in state aid for the 2017-18 academic year. Price told us this was a result of the schools losing 200 total students in the last year.

"We have to try to stay as close to the state aid formula as we can," Price said. "So therefore, when we look at it, we look at a very balanced approach, and look at all classifications and categories."

Even though 94.5 positions are set to be removed from the Raleigh County Board of Education, Anthony Jones, human resources director, said the number of layoffs won't be that high.

"Through attrition from retirements, resignations and known vacancies for the 17-18 school term, that doesn't mean 94 and a half people will be affected," Jones said.

The treasurer of Raleigh County Schools said in addition to losing that $1 million next year, the board of education will also see a decline in tax collections. He told us since 2014, Raleigh County Schools have seen a decrease in revenue of close to $6 million.

"We did see a reduction," Price said. "We're not immune to the economic downturn that's taken place in southern West Virginia."

The Raleigh County Board of Education also announced Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 there will be a special meeting for termination hearings coming up on February 21.

Follow @Joe_Putrelo on Twitter.