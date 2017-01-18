Tomlin: Brown "foolish" to livestream postgame locker room - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Tomlin: Brown "foolish" to livestream postgame locker room

Posted: Updated:

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin regrets the language he used to describe the New England Patriots but is equally upset with wide receiver Antonio Brown's for livestreaming Tomlin's postgame speech on social media .

Tomlin called Brown's decision to stream more than 15 minutes of Pittsburgh's giddy locker room after a playoff victory over Kansas City "foolish" and "selfish."

The coach added the All-Pro wide receiver will be punished "swiftly" but added Brown will be available for Sunday's AFC championship game against the Patriots.

Brown's video was viewed more than 900,000 times before being taken down. In it, Tomlin can be heard using several expletives, including one directed at New England because the Patriots will have an extra day of preparation by virtue of beating Houston on Saturday, a full 24 hours before Pittsburgh ousted the Chiefs.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Concord Announces 2017-18 Men's Basketball Schedule

    Concord Announces 2017-18 Men's Basketball Schedule

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 4:15 PM EDT2017-07-19 20:15:34 GMT

    The Concord University Men's Basketball team will open the 2017-18 season at the CIAA-MEC Challenge in Winston-Salem, North Carolina with matchups against Fayetteville State and Winston-Salem State November 10 and 11. The Mountain Lions home opener is scheduled for November 15 versus Mercer County rival Bluefield State.

    The Concord University Men's Basketball team will open the 2017-18 season at the CIAA-MEC Challenge in Winston-Salem, North Carolina with matchups against Fayetteville State and Winston-Salem State November 10 and 11. The Mountain Lions home opener is scheduled for November 15 versus Mercer County rival Bluefield State.

  • MSAC Commissioner passes away

    MSAC Commissioner passes away

    Friday, July 14 2017 3:21 PM EDT2017-07-14 19:21:23 GMT
    FILE: Fred Aldridge (2015)FILE: Fred Aldridge (2015)

    A man who has led sports in West Virginia for more than 20 years has died.  Fred Aldridge, the long standing commissioner of the Mountain State Athletic Conference, passed away during the morning hours on Friday, July 14, 2017.  

    A man who has led sports in West Virginia for more than 20 years has died.  Fred Aldridge, the long standing commissioner of the Mountain State Athletic Conference, passed away during the morning hours on Friday, July 14, 2017.  

  • Epling Stadium to Host Prospect League Scout Day

    Epling Stadium to Host Prospect League Scout Day

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 11:24 PM EDT2017-07-13 03:24:35 GMT

     The West Virginia Miners baseball team will be hosting the 2017 Prospect League Eastern Division Baseball Showcase on Monday, July 17, 2017 from noon-4:00 p.m. at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley, WV. This is a chance for players to showcase their skills in front of both college baseball coaches and professional scouts.

     The West Virginia Miners baseball team will be hosting the 2017 Prospect League Eastern Division Baseball Showcase on Monday, July 17, 2017 from noon-4:00 p.m. at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley, WV. This is a chance for players to showcase their skills in front of both college baseball coaches and professional scouts.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.