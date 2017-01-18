Tomlin: Brown "foolish" to livestream postgame locker room

The Concord University Men's Basketball team will open the 2017-18 season at the CIAA-MEC Challenge in Winston-Salem, North Carolina with matchups against Fayetteville State and Winston-Salem State November 10 and 11. The Mountain Lions home opener is scheduled for November 15 versus Mercer County rival Bluefield State.
A man who has led sports in West Virginia for more than 20 years has died. Fred Aldridge, the long standing commissioner of the Mountain State Athletic Conference, passed away during the morning hours on Friday, July 14, 2017.
The West Virginia Miners baseball team will be hosting the 2017 Prospect League Eastern Division Baseball Showcase on Monday, July 17, 2017 from noon-4:00 p.m. at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley, WV. This is a chance for players to showcase their skills in front of both college baseball coaches and professional scouts.
The West Virginia Miners (19-17), looking to bounce back from Tuesday night's loss at home, put on a defensive showcase against the Champion City Kings (22-15) on Wednesday night at Linda K. Epling Stadium. After suffering a 12-6 loss, the Miners, lead by right-handed pitcher Michael Syrett, defeated Champion City 1-0.
The Greenbrier Resort announced they will hold their annual Greenbrier classic July 3-9 but getting to this point wasn't easy after the floods destroyed their golf course.
On Saturday, Greenbrier Resort Owner Jim Justice announced the newest Member of the Greenbrier Team. PGA Tour Professional Phil Mickelson is coming off a 2016 Ryder Cup Victory and is ready to lend a hand to White Sulphur Springs.
Phil Mickelson is playing in the Greenbrier Classic this year at a tournament where he's never made the cut.
Former University of Houston receiver picked to lead the Mountaineers' receiving corps for the 2016 season.
