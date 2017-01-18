Fire And Fall Prevention Program Launched For Senior Citizens In Mercer County

A fire and fall prevention program was presented on Wednesday January 18, 2017 in Princeton. It was put on by the Princeton Fire Department at the Commission on Aging Senior Center. Remembering When is a fire and fall prevention program for senior citizens. The Princeton Fire Department teamed up with Commission on Aging to be able to do home visits for senior citizens to check their home for fall and fire hazards. 73 year old Judy White benefited from the fall prevention tips that were presented to her on Wednesday. She said she fell a few years ago.

White says, "I got up. Started to go to the bathroom and I fell beside my dresser."

To prevent future falls, White and other seniors were encouraged to rise slowly and take their time when walking around their home.

Firefighter Charlie Croy said seniors should have handrails on both sides of stairs in their home as well as mats that don't slip in and outside of the shower. He also said seniors should have night lights between their bedroom and bathroom.

Croy said, "We want our seniors to be as active as possible and not feel like they're trapped in their own home. We want them to be active and be able to celebrate their retirement."

Rosanna Eller also attended the presentation. She said, "I have several scattered rugs I need to check the back of that might be wearing thin."

Firefighters said in 2015 the Princeton Rescue Squad had more than 700 calls that were fall related.

Anyone who would like more information about the home safety inspections or tips can call the Princeton Fire Department at 304-487-5017.