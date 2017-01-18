Suspect in Giles County officer involved shooting dies

An investigation into an officer involved shooting in Giles County is being conducted by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation. The suspect/victim in the case, 26-year-old Rodney Hoback, Jr., died at Roanoke Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.

The incident began with a fire at a home in Pearisburg, VA at around 7:25 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12. When firefighters and deputies arrived, they found Hoback armed with a large knife. Deputies told him to drop the weapon, but Hoback instead began approaching the deputies. he was shot and flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

"In accordance with department policy, both Giles County Sheriff's Deputies remain on administrative leave," said Giles County Sheriff W.M. Millirons. "The Sheriff's Office will not be releasing the names of the deputies, as this remains an ongoing investigation."

Once State Polcie completes its investigation, the findings will be turned over to the Commonwealth's Attorney for final review and adjudication.