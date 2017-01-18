Bluefield Store Manager Says Possible Suspect Arrested In Gas Pump Hit And Run

Managers of the Hometown Service Center in Bluefield, Virginia told 59News that a possible suspect was arrested Wednesday January 18, 2017 following a hit and run. Hometown Service Center Manager Darryl Mooney said a woman hit gas pumps 9 and 10 on January 13, 2017. Bluefield Virginia Police Chief Shane Gunter said Lois Naggie was charged with Felony Hit and Run. Mooney said they offered a reward for anyone with information about the woman seen in the video.

Mooney said a woman gave them a tip on Tuesday that lead to authorities locating a possible suspect. He said the woman who gave the tip will be receiving $500 worth of gift cards that can be used at their gas station. He said there's probably between $10,000 to $20,000 worth of damage done to the pump.