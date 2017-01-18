LATEST: Troy Justice sentenced in murder case

10:30 a.m. July 14, 2017 UPDATE:

Troy Justice is sentenced in a McDowell County court on charges related to a murder investigation in October 2014. He was implicated in the deaths of Brandon Church and Clinton Mullins. Justice was found guilty back in January for accessory after the fact of murder, and conspiracy.

He was sentenced to serve five years in prison on the charges. A trooper reportedly found the bodies of Brandon Church and Clinton Mullins while responding to a report of a wreck and vehicle fire in the Longpole area.

2 p.m. Jan. 20, 2017 UPDATE:

The trial for two people who are connected to a murder and arson investigation from 2014 is over. Troy Justice and Sheila Bailey were in court for charges in connection with the deaths of Brandon Church and Clinton Mullins. The two were found dead in a burned truck on the side of the road in the Longpole area on McDowell County.

A mistrial was declared for Sheila Bailey on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. There is no word on when another trial will be scheduled for her.

On Friday, Jan. 20, the jury returned a mixed ruling against Troy Justice. He was found guilty of Accessory to Murder After the Fact and Third Degree Arson. He could serve 5 to 8 years in prison for those charges. Justice was found not guilty on two counts of murder and conspiracy.

ORIGINAL STORY: Wednesday January 18, 2017 was day two of a murder trial in McDowell County. Shelia Bailey and Troy Justice are both facing charges in connection with the deaths of Brandon Church and Clinton Mullins.

Witnesses were being called to the stand on Wednesday. Bailey and Justice are charged with First Degree Murder, Accessory After the Fact of Murder, Third Degree Arson, and Felony Conspiracy.

A trooper reportedly found the bodies of Brandon Church and Clinton Mullins in October of 2014 while responding to a report of a wreck and vehicle fire in the Longpole area. Troopers said they believe the men were killed before being burned.