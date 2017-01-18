Teen comes forward about being abused

Quick action is taken in a case of child abuse after the victim came forward to share her story. Joshua Petite, 31, of Mount Hope was arrested on Wednesday, Jan 18, 2017. He is facing a charge of Child Abuse Resulting in Injury.

The investigation began on Jan. 11 when a student at Oak Hill High School told their counselor they had been beaten and abused two days earlier. That confession launched an investigation by Child Protective Services and the Fayette County Sheriff's Office. In addition to the statement from the teen, photos were taken of the "extensive injuries" the child had sustained.

The child is currently in a safe home while the investigation in ongoing. Petite was arraigned and released on a $10,000 bond. The case is still under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, Child Protective Services and Just for Kids, Inc., Child and Youth Advocacy Center.