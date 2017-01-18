Gov. Justice leads way on cutting spending - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Gov. Justice leads way on cutting spending

By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
Just days after taking office, Gov. Jim Justice (D-WV) proved he is taking the West Virginia budget crisis seriously.  On Wednesday, Jan 18, 2017 the Governor announced he is cutting five taxpayer funded vehicles from his office.  

According to a release, Gov. Justice's office is setting an example for every department in the state government.  The governor made it clear that every dollar of the state spending must be examined.

"We won't be able to climb out of this ditch until we really dive into the books and find cuts and cost-saving measures," said Gov. Justice. "State government owes it to every taxpayer to be as fiscally responsible as possible.  My administration will work every angle to cut waste; this is only the beginning.  We determined that the cars are not necessary for my staff.  I am asking my entire cabinet to explore ways to trim waste, no matter how small."

