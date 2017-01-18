Twin Falls Resort State Park gets electric charging station

Drivers of electric or hybrid vehicles can use a charging station at Twin Falls Resort State Park starting the week of Jan 16, 2017. A ceremony is scheduled on Friday to unveil the electric charging station at the park lodge in Mullens.

The Division of Natural Resources said in a statement that Twin Falls joins two other state parks with electric charging stations. The others are at Pipestem and Cacapon.

Twin Falls Resort State Park Superintendent Scott Durham said officials hope the charging stations attract more visitors. There is no charge to use the station. It is available to any park guest with an electric vehicle. Funding for the project came in part from a grant from the state Division of Energy.